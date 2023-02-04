NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen's Racy Swimsuit Photo

HAMBURG, GERMANY - APRIL 03: Gisele Bundchen during her visit of Thalia Book Store on April 3, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images) Tristar Media/Getty Images

If there are still any doubts that Gisele Bundchen is ready for a career resurgence, her latest photoshoot should erase them.

Photos of Bundchen wearing a purple Versace swimsuit surfaced on the internet this week. She wore this swimsuit for a photoshoot near Miami.

Bundchen's swimsuit featured long sleeves and a cowl hood. It was a pretty unique look.

Here's the picture of Bundchen that's going viral on social media:

"Looks very nice probably wouldn’t fit me or my style but a good thought as we head towards the summer months," one person said.

Another person wrote, "Tom picked another year of football over this. He should be flagged for that."

"Looking good, Gisele," a third person tweeted.

According to People, the 42-year-old model is feeling "supercharged" about her career.

"She is supercharged about her career in the next few months," a source told People. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time.

"She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook. Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic."

Bundchen recently congratulated her ex-husband, Tom Brady, on his retirement from the NFL.