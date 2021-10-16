NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen’s Viral Message

A tweet from Gisele Bundchen, the wife of legendary quarterback Tom Brady, went viral in NFL circles on Saturday afternoon.

Brady, 44, is very much enjoying his time in Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won a Super Bowl in his first season and is contention for another in Year 2, after all. However, there is one aspect of the Sunshine State that he dislikes: the lack of seasons.

“Missing the fall this year,” Brady tweeted on Saturday.

Missing the fall this year. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 16, 2021

Brady’s wife had a suggestion.

“Time for a trade?” she joked.

Time for a trade? https://t.co/V1m4EHpUvX — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) October 16, 2021

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans are having their fun with the viral tweet.

Is that what she said? Time for a trade? — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) October 16, 2021

Yes, that is exactly what she said, Cris.

Just checked Cris and that’s definitely what she said. pic.twitter.com/nEmNr02ULG — John Obi-Wan Gandalf (@d1ckchuck) October 16, 2021

“I hear New England is really nice,” another fan tweeted.

“Yes. Far away from NFC South,” another fan added.

“Humidity f’ing with Gisele hair so she re-arrange the NFL w one tweet,” one fan joked.

Brady, of course, signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2020. He signed a contract extension with the franchise following the Super Bowl last year.

The Buccaneers are 5-1 on the season following Thursday night’s win over the Eagles.