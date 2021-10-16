The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen’s Viral Message

tom brady and his wife, gisele, celebrate after the super bowlATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A tweet from Gisele Bundchen, the wife of legendary quarterback Tom Brady, went viral in NFL circles on Saturday afternoon.

Brady, 44, is very much enjoying his time in Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won a Super Bowl in his first season and is contention for another in Year 2, after all. However, there is one aspect of the Sunshine State that he dislikes: the lack of seasons.

“Missing the fall this year,” Brady tweeted on Saturday.

Brady’s wife had a suggestion.

“Time for a trade?” she joked.

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans are having their fun with the viral tweet.

Yes, that is exactly what she said, Cris.

“I hear New England is really nice,” another fan tweeted.

“Yes. Far away from NFC South,” another fan added.

“Humidity f’ing with Gisele hair so she re-arrange the NFL w one tweet,” one fan joked.

Brady, of course, signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2020. He signed a contract extension with the franchise following the Super Bowl last year.

The Buccaneers are 5-1 on the season following Thursday night’s win over the Eagles.

