NFL World Reacts To Gisele Living Arrangement News

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are reportedly going through a rough patch in their marriage.

On Wednesday, CNN Entertainment reported that the longtime couple are now "living separately" as they continue to work trough their "marital issues."

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Well, look what happens when you care more about your career than your marriage," one fan wrote.

"Brady is such a weirdo. Retire already," another said.

"He should've stayed retired. Football shouldn't be more important than your family," another added.

Brady and Bündchen's relationship issues stem from the 45-year-old quarterback's decision to return for another year of football after initially announcing his retirement from the game.

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen recently told Elle magazine. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Brady and Bündchen have been married for 13 years and share two children.

Brady is off to a 1-0 start to his 23rd NFL season and will face off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.