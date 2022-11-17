NFL World Reacts To Gisele, New Man Details

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen was spotted at dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente during her vacation in Costa Rica. That immediately led to speculation about her romantic life.

According to TMZ, the reason Valente traveled to Costa Rica with Bundchen is because he's training her kids.

Bundchen has a team travel with her to give her children, Benjamin and Vivian, the necessities for their education. Valente apparently handles the physical aspect of this homeschooling process.

As for Bundchen's personal connection with Valente, it has been reported by multiple outlets that there's nothing else going on behind the scenes.

Several people on Twitter are unamused by this report regarding Bundchen's relationship with Valente.

"Yea let me go on VACATION and say you know what? I wanna work out let me invite my personal trainer," one person sarcastically tweeted.

"It's always the trainer," another person wrote.

Bundchen finalized her divorce with Tom Brady earlier this fall. They'll co-parent their children from this point forward.

Unfortunately for both parties, they'll have to deal with nonstop rumors about their dating lives.