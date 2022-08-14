NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games.

It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it has something to do with his family. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing fine health-wise, perhaps he just needed a break.

After all, Brady did retire - and then un-retire - earlier this year.

It's possible that Brady is choosing to spend more time with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and their kids.

NFL fans are hoping that everything is OK between Brady and Gisele.

It's still an odd situation, that is for sure.

Hopefully Brady is back feeling good soon.