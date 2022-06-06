NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Racy Tom Brady Video

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tom Brady's wife Gisele decided to give sports fans a pretty intimate look at the seven-time Super Bowl champion with a racy video she released online.

Taking to Instagram, Gisele shared a video of Brady looking at himself in the bathroom mirror before trying to zoom in on his crotch. A shy Brady laughed it off and try to cover up the camera to avoid exposing his manhood.

But Gisele was having none of it and tried to focus on his underwear. She remarked that Brady was wearing Brady brand underwear as well.

As amused as Gisele was by her racy video, NFL fans were equally thrilled. Some said that Brady looks so fit for his mid-40s that they want to try out his TB12 diet plan. Though there were a few people who didn't want to see Brady's junk first thing in the morning:

Whatever you may think of Tom Brady as a quarterback, it's clear that he's an incredible physical specimen. Only a handful of players in NFL history have played longer than he has, and even fewer have done so at his position.

That said, not everyone wants to see Brady in his natural form as Gisele does.

We'll certainly be seeing a lot more Tom Brady on NFL Sundays once he joins the FOX NFL Sunday broadcast team.

He'll probably be fully clothed for that. Hopefully at least.