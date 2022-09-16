NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Reported Request Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady's decision to continue his football career this season has put a serious strain on his relationship.

According to multiple reports, Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, isn't happy with his decision to come out of retirement. A report from People suggested that Bundchen would like her husband to be around more for their children.

"From a family standpoint, these are critical years," says the source. "The kids are getting older, Ben is 12 now, and Gisele feels like Tom needs to be home."

At least one fan agrees that Brady has nothing left to prove at the NFL level and should spend more time at home.

"He has nothing more to prove. First ballot HOFer. Retire already & spend time with your kids," the fan said.

Gisele admitted in a recent interview that she's concerned about Brady's return to the league.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Gisele told ELLE. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

