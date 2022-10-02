NFL World Reacts To 'God Save The King' Pregame Video

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: The teams stand for the national anthem prior to the NFL International Series match between Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium on October 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Something new happened during the early portion of the Vikings-Saints game on Sunday morning.

The game is taking place in London as part of the NFL's international series and for the first time ever, "God Save The King" was sung at an NFL game.

Here's the video:

The song is the national or royal anthem in most territories in England. It was written by Henry Carey in September of 1745.

Believe it or not, some NFL fans liked hearing the anthem, while others didn't.

The Saints-Vikings game is currently in the late stages of the fourth quarter.

You can watch this exciting finish on NFL Network before the 1:00 games get underway.