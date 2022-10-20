NFL World Reacts To Good Morning Football's Heartbreaking News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 29: Kyle Brandt announces the Buffalo Bills' 89th overall pick during round three of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

During this Thursday's edition of "Good Morning Football," Kyle Brandt shared a heartbreaking update on Danylo Boguslawski, a player from the Ukrainian League of American Football.

Boguslawski and several others in the league took off their shoulder pads and went to the front lines once the Russian invasion happened in Ukraine.

Brandt announced that Boguslawski passed away in battle. He used an entire segment on this Thursday's show to honor his life.

"Danylo, wherever you are, we respect you, we love you. To your mother, to everyone around you, certainly to Roman, you will not be forgotten here in the United States, here in the NFL," Brandt said. "Thank you so much for all that you do. Danylo, wherever you are, I will say what you have said to me so many times, which is stand with Ukraine."

Football fans around the world are sending their condolences to Boguslawski's friends and family.

"Puts things into perspective. Thank you for sharing @KyleBrandt. Prayers to Danylo, his family and the Ukraine," one person tweeted.

"Why is Kyle Brandt covering the war in Ukraine better than the entire media in this country? Awesome stuff," another person wrote.

"No words to describe how awful the loss of an innocent life is. RIP Danylo, you will never be forgotten," a third person said.

This is a heartbreaking development, there's no way around it.

Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the war in Ukraine.