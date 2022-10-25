NFL World Reacts To Greg Jennings Unhappy News

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Greg Jennings #85 of the Green Bay Packers looks on prior to the start of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on September 30, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers had some harsh words for some of his Packers' teammates on Tuesday afternoon.

The Green Bay quarterback went on Tuesday's edition of the Pat McAfee Show and put some players on blast for making too many mistakes. He didn't namedrop anyone but it was still quite the statement to make following another loss.

Greg Jennings, who's a former teammate of Rodgers, wasn't a fan of him making those comments.

"You can't do this. You can't sit down on a show and start talking about who should and shouldn't be playing because of mental errors," Jennings said.

This take led to even more reactions from the NFL community.

"Aaron Rodgers has me agreeing with Greg Jennings if you know how bad it has gotten as a Packers fan," one fan tweeted.

The Packers have lost three in a row after they won three of four to open the 2022 season.

They'll look to try and get back on track when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills next Sunday night. Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.