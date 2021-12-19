NFL World Reacts To Greg Olsen’s Performance Tonight

Greg Olsen is calling the first Saturday game of the 2021 season between the Patriots and Colts.

The game is being broadcast on NFL Network with Kevin Burkhardt doing the play-by-play and Olsen giving the color commentary.

So far, it’s been a great start for the Colts as they’ve scored the game’s first 17 points. They’re looking to get to 8-6 overall as they continue to fight for a playoff spot.

Jonathan Taylor already has 73 yards rushing on 18 carries, while Carson Wentz has a touchdown pass. Indianapolis also has a blocked punt for a touchdown.

If New England loses this game, that means no team in the AFC will be able to clinch a playoff spot this week.

The NFL world has been listening to Olsen call the game and a lot of people seem to really like him. Heck, one person even touched on his hair.

I need to know if this is just me. But. Greg Olsen’s hair is… — Andy Holloway (@andyholloway) December 19, 2021

Tonight I realized there’s a good chance Greg Olsen is actually Dexter Morgan 👀 can’t unsee it. — Cas (@ohheycas) December 19, 2021

Dang. Greg Olsen doing his best Tony Romo tonight. I'm here for it. 👍 — ScottyNFT (@ScottFantasy) December 19, 2021

Greg Olsen is pretty good at this — Josh Cohen (@JCohen_NFL) December 19, 2021

Took about 15 seconds on camera before my wife declared Greg Olsen desperately needed a haircut — Holiday Seasonson (@LockyLockerson) December 19, 2021

First chance I've had to listen to Greg Olsen call an NFL game this year. Easy to see why he was such a hot broadcast commodity. He and Kevin Burkhardt are terrific together. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 19, 2021

Greg Olsen is great in the booth. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 19, 2021

How would I describe Greg Olsen's voice? If a Golden Retriever could talk. It's a little hyper but still weirdly comforting. pic.twitter.com/yj5JLBIhad — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) December 19, 2021

Can we all agree that Greg Olsen is the best football colour analyst right now? He's fantastic. — Craig Needles (@NeedlesOnNews) December 19, 2021

We’ll see if Olsen can keep the praise coming for the second half.