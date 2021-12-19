The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Greg Olsen’s Performance Tonight

A closeup of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Seattle Seahaws in the second quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Greg Olsen is calling the first Saturday game of the 2021 season between the Patriots and Colts.

The game is being broadcast on NFL Network with Kevin Burkhardt doing the play-by-play and Olsen giving the color commentary.

So far, it’s been a great start for the Colts as they’ve scored the game’s first 17 points. They’re looking to get to 8-6 overall as they continue to fight for a playoff spot.

Jonathan Taylor already has 73 yards rushing on 18 carries, while Carson Wentz has a touchdown pass. Indianapolis also has a blocked punt for a touchdown.

If New England loses this game, that means no team in the AFC will be able to clinch a playoff spot this week.

The NFL world has been listening to Olsen call the game and a lot of people seem to really like him. Heck, one person even touched on his hair.

We’ll see if Olsen can keep the praise coming for the second half.

