NFL World Reacts To Gus Johnson’s Performance Sunday

Gus Johnson calling college basketball.NEWARK, NJ - MARCH 09: Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson before the game between the Seton Hall Pirates and the Villanova Wildcats at Prudential Center on March 9, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)

Sunday afternoon’s Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions game isn’t very appealing on paper.

The Browns, 5-5 on the year, are playing with a hobbled Baker Mayfield, who’s more “banged up” than he’s ever been. The Lions, winless on the season (though they did tie the Steelers last week) are starting backup Tim Boyle.

So, there’s not much for fans to be excited about with this one.

Thankfully, though, Gus Johnson is on the call.

Not everyone is happy with the decision to have Johnson on the call of the Browns vs. Lions game, though.

Johnson had a message for the Lions coaches, too. He wants to see more out of their quarterback on Sunday afternoon.

It’s been all Browns so far.

Cleveland is leading Detroit, 13-0, on Sunday afternoon.

This afternoon’s game is airing on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.