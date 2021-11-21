NFL World Reacts To Gus Johnson’s Performance Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions game isn’t very appealing on paper.

The Browns, 5-5 on the year, are playing with a hobbled Baker Mayfield, who’s more “banged up” than he’s ever been. The Lions, winless on the season (though they did tie the Steelers last week) are starting backup Tim Boyle.

So, there’s not much for fans to be excited about with this one.

Thankfully, though, Gus Johnson is on the call.

Gus Johnson announcing Lions Browns pic.twitter.com/n3VKPnag5B — Adam Klepp (@adamxklepp) November 21, 2021

Not everyone is happy with the decision to have Johnson on the call of the Browns vs. Lions game, though.

NFL really decided to waste Gus Johnson on the worst game of the day — Just Another Bengals Fan (5-4) (@JustaBengalsFan) November 21, 2021

Gus Johnson having to call Tim Boyle vs. Baker Mayfield is a such a gross misallocation of resources. — Brain Phillips (@BPhillips_SB) November 21, 2021

Johnson had a message for the Lions coaches, too. He wants to see more out of their quarterback on Sunday afternoon.

Gus Johnson saying he wants to see Tim Boyle drop back and rip it a couple times. LOL. Ok Gus. When I think of Tim Boyle, I always think GUN SLINGER! 🤣🤣🤣 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) November 21, 2021

It’s been all Browns so far.

Cleveland is leading Detroit, 13-0, on Sunday afternoon.

This afternoon’s game is airing on FOX.