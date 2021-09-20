NFL World Reacts To Gus Johnson’s Performance Today

The Spun

Gus Johnson calling college basketball.NEWARK, NJ - MARCH 09: Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson before the game between the Seton Hall Pirates and the Villanova Wildcats at Prudential Center on March 9, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)

It was a busy weekend for Gus Johnson, who called the Oklahoma vs. Nebraska game on Saturday and an NFL game on Sunday.

As always, college football fans enjoyed his calls during the Sooners’ win over the Huskers. Johnson went especially crazy for an interception by Oklahoma’s defense – one of the top plays of the young season.

It’s been a while since the NFL world was treated to a Gus Johnson performance, though. Unsurprisingly, he did not disappoint.

Johnson and Aqib Talib were on the call for Sunday’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings. The Cardinals won in thrilling fashion, as the Vikings missed a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Talib shared a cool message for Johnson following the game.

NFL fans were loving Johnson’s enthusiasm throughout the contest.

The Cardinals and the Vikings delivered a lot of action, too.

On the field, the Cardinals improved to 2-0 on the season with the win, while the Vikings dropped to 0-2 on the year with the loss.

Hopefully we’ll get more fun Gus Johnson games moving forward this season.

