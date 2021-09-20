NFL World Reacts To Gus Johnson’s Performance Today

It was a busy weekend for Gus Johnson, who called the Oklahoma vs. Nebraska game on Saturday and an NFL game on Sunday.

As always, college football fans enjoyed his calls during the Sooners’ win over the Huskers. Johnson went especially crazy for an interception by Oklahoma’s defense – one of the top plays of the young season.

It’s been a while since the NFL world was treated to a Gus Johnson performance, though. Unsurprisingly, he did not disappoint.

Johnson and Aqib Talib were on the call for Sunday’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings. The Cardinals won in thrilling fashion, as the Vikings missed a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Talib shared a cool message for Johnson following the game.

First game in the books! Hell of a game!!! Gus Johnson I appreciate you Unc! Week 3 it’s up!!! pic.twitter.com/TG5KEj52Fh — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) September 19, 2021

NFL fans were loving Johnson’s enthusiasm throughout the contest.

Gus Johnson is calling NFL games again. This is what we wanted. pic.twitter.com/SjfedxTAzp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2021

I would love Gus Johnson to work Election Day for a network. Maricopa County.

Most populous county in the state.

NUMBERS COMING IN!

Candidate X going for it.

HERE WE GO! OH MY WHAT A RESULT. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) September 19, 2021

Do I hear Gus Johnson calling an NFL touchdown?! pic.twitter.com/AIvWgIfeUq — Anton 🦌🦈 (@antonfilms226) September 19, 2021

Gus Johnson was born to call football games — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) September 19, 2021

The Cardinals and the Vikings delivered a lot of action, too.

Gus Johnson starts calling NFL games again and there’s 47 points in a half capped by a 62-yard field goal. Electric. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 19, 2021

On the field, the Cardinals improved to 2-0 on the season with the win, while the Vikings dropped to 0-2 on the year with the loss.

Hopefully we’ll get more fun Gus Johnson games moving forward this season.