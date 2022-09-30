NFL World Reacts To Hall Of Famer's Controversial Tua Tagovailoa Comment

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins is sacked by defensive tackle Josh Tupou #68 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

On Thursday night, NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe made a very controversial comment about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Sharpe deleted a tweet about Tagovailoa after he was stretchered off the field tonight. The deleted tweet read, "Wonder if Tua/Dolphins call this a back injury. Can't wait to hear diagnosis."

Sharpe was poking fun at Tua being listed with a back injury this week following a nasty head injury he suffered last weekend.

Fans knew what he was trying to say, but admit that he worded it incorrectly.

"Not a good take," one person said.

"I dont think he realized how bad this injury is when he tweeted it out," another fan said.

"Definitely worded wrong but no bad intentions from my read tbh," said another.

Sharpe admitted that he deleted the tweet and apologized for the incentive nature of it considering the significant injury Tua suffered.

"I deleted my previous post because it wasn’t the right thing to say. I apologize for my lack of sensitivity dealing with the injury. I believe the Dolphins lied about Tua injury on Sunday and put him in this predicament. Again, I apologize for lapse in judgement," Sharpe said on Twitter.

Sharpe knows he was wrong and admitted his mistake.