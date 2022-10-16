NFL World Reacts To Harrison Butker's Epic Field Goal

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after kicking a 62 yard field goal against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Have the Bills learned nothing since last season's playoff game? You can't leave the Chiefs any time on the clock.

With just over 10 ticks left in the second quarter, Kansas City was able to maneuver itself down the field enough for a 62-yard Harrison Butker field goal attempt... and the reliable veteran miraculously hit it to knot things at the half.

The 62-yarder set a new franchise record.

The NFL world reacted to Butker's incredible FG make.

"Would've been good from 70," one fan said.

"13 seconds? Nah. 12 seconds," another commented.

"Best kicker in the league!" another replied.

"The walkoff right after it leaves his foot is legendary."

"Insane," a user tweeted.

"Oh I know these fans are PRESSED," another said.

Butker's kick tops his previous career long of 58 in 2020, after hitting a pair of 56-yarders in 2021 and 2019.