NFL World Reacts To Head Coach Firing Report News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

There could be a head-coaching change coming very soon.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, it's a matter of "when" not "if" Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule loses his job. Florio also notes that if the Panthers get this over with and do it sooner, it puts him in play for some college openings.

Rhule was on the hot seat coming into 2022 and that seat has only gotten warmer since the Panthers have lost four of their first five games to open the season.

NFL fans aren't surprised by this report and also think that the Panthers should just get this over with.

The Panthers' problems went from bad to worse against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. They allowed 37 points and lost by 22 as they also couldn't get anything going offensively.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield only threw for 215 yards as he continues to look like a shell of his former self.

Things may get worse before they better for the Panthers but they can speed that process up by potentially making a coaching change.