NFL World Reacts To Heartbreaking Coach Death News

The Minnesota Vikings lost a former member of their coaching staff on Tuesday morning.

Adam Zimmer, who's the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the former Vikings co-defensive coordinator, has died at the age of 38.

He was working for the Cincinnati Bengals as an offensive assistant this season before he passed away.

The NFL community wasted no time in offering their condolences to the Zimmer family.

"Adam Zimmer was a good man who lived for his family, faith, and football. He learned how to coach from his father and coached every day to honor the legacy of his mother, who was lost way too soon. He was a proud son, brother, and uncle. Gone at 38. RIP," Field Yates tweeted.

Zimmer had been in the NFL for the last 15 years. From 2006-09, he was an assistant linebackers coach for the Saints before spending time with the Chiefs, Bengals, and Vikings.

Our thoughts are with the Zimmer family.