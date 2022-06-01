NFL World Reacts To Heartbreaking Marion Barber News

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 25: Marion Barber #24 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Cowboys Stadium on November 25, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. The Saints defeated the Cowboys 30-27. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former NFL Pro Bowler Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment by Frisco, Texas police on Wednesday, per multiple sources. The cause of his death is unknown.

He was 38 years old, set to turn 39 on June 10.

Barber suited up as an NFL running back for seven seasons (2005-2011), six of which came with the Dallas Cowboys. He was also a standout college RB through four years with the Minnesota Gophers.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this tragic news.

"Awe man this is terrible. My favorite Cowboy RB after Emmitt , man was a beast. RIP Marion the Barbarian," one fan wrote.

"What a sad day. MBIII was one of my favorite players to watch. The dude was power. RIP RB1," another added.

After his collegiate career in Minnesota, Barber was selected by the Cowboys with a fourth-round pick in the 2005 draft. He earned his first and only Pro-Bowl selection in Year 3, logging 975 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

By the time his career in Dallas came to an end, he'd notched 4,368 rushing yards and 47 rushing touchdowns through 88 games and 41 starts. He finished his NFL career with one final season in Chicago before retiring in 2011.

Barber struggled with mental health issues and run-ins with the law following his NFL retirement.

Our thoughts are with the Barber family and all those close to him through this difficult time.