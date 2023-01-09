NFL World Reacts To Heartwarming Damar Hamlin Update

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 08: A tribute in support of Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills on display during the first quarter between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

There's been nothing but good news for and from Damar Hamlin today as the Buffalo Bills safety has both returned to Buffalo and started posting positive messages on Twitter today.

Earlier today Hamlin was released from the hospital in Cincinnati after spending the last seven days there. After touching down in Buffalo, he took to Twitter to thank everyone who has helped him in his recovery and supported him along the way.

Hamlin isn't quite out of the woods yet as he still has to undergo tests at Buffalo's hospital. But it's pretty clear that the worst is now behind us.

The wider NFL world is showing their love and appreciation for the embattled Bills safety. Everyone is happy to see that he's back to posting messages and being in good spirits, and some had a special message for the doctors who treated him:

Just over a week ago we all would have been thankful just to know that Damar Hamlin would make it through the night. But with each passing day and each new update offering more and more good news, it became clear that Hamlin was going to recover.

Time will tell if there is any lasting impact from the cardiac arrest he suffered in that fateful game against the Bengals. But for now, we're all just happy that he's okay.

