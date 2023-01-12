NFL World Reacts To Heartwarming Davante Adams Video

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 25: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for a play in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Davante Adams recently went viral for a one-on-one interview with a special reporter.

The Las Vegas Raiders superstar answered questions from a young man who looks to have a potential future in broadcasting.

The young reporter, who had previously attended Adams' youth football camp, asked the All-Pro pass catcher to recall a favorite memory from his childhood.

The adorable video has captured the hearts of fans around the sports world.

"This young man is going places," one fan wrote.

"He knew the facts, he didn’t fangirl all over the talent, he was focused and very well prepared," another added.

"I'm a sucker for feel good shit like this. He just gave lil bro a great memory of his own about meeting a pro athlete," another said.

"Kid’s gonna talk about this the rest of his life this is awesome man," another wrote.

It's great to see superstar players like Adams taking the time to speak with the next generation.