NFL World Reacts To Hefty Fine For Cowboys Player

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler has been handed a $10,609 fined for an unnecessary roughness penalty that got him benched during his team's preseason opener last week.

The penalty was called after Fowler pushed an opposing player off the pile after the whistle.

“That’s a discipline penalty,” head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters after the game, per the team's website. “Frankly, that’s why Dante was done for the night after that. We can’t have that.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this punishment.

"You have got to be kidding me? All football fans should be concerned about what's happening with officiating. ALL," one fan said.

"Dante Personal Fowler…some things never change," another added.

"Oh man you can't make this up and it's only pre-season," another wrote.

Fowler received the same fine as Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, who was called for an unnecessary roughing penalty after hitting Jalen Hurts out of bounds during last week's preseason opener.

Fowler agreed to a one-year contract with the Cowboys earlier this offseason.