NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Scandal News

CARROLLTON, GA - OCTOBER 11: Georgia Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker is seen at a campaign event on October 11, 2022 in Carrollton, Georgia. Walker is running for election against Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

There's less than two weeks to go before Election Day and nearly all eyes in America are on football legend Herschel Walker as he tries to win Georgia's crucial Senate seat.

Walker has had a lot of moments that have left people raising their eyebrows and shaking their heads, but this latest scandal is one of the biggest he's faced yet.

Per NBC News' Julia Jester, a woman has come forward to claim that Walker personally drove her to an abortion clinic to have a pregnancy terminated after having a relationship with him. The woman is expected to speak to the media at a press conference today.

Walker has openly stated that he is vehemently against abortion. But this is the second time this month alone that allegations of him personally arranging abortions for women he's had relationships with have surfaced.

As you might imagine, this news is resulting in a very predictable response in the wider worlds of sports and politics:

Despite the scandal, the polls have continued to tighten between Walker and incumbent U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock. FiveThirtyEight currently has Warnock ahead of Walker by 2.7 points - an improvement from the 4.1-point lead he had just 10 days ago.

It would seem that the scandal is incapable of changing the surge in momentum that Walker has leading up to the election. And thanks to Georgia voting laws that tip the scales heavily in favor of Walker's voting base, there's a very strong chance that he will be elected to the Senate next month - no matter what the exit polls say.

