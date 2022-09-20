NFL World Reacts To Hilarious Dan Campbell News

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell speaks with the media before the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions got their first win of the season with a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders.

After getting the first win of the season, the Lions could relax for the rest of the Sunday slate and two games on Monday night. So, how did head coach Dan Campbell unwind after the win?

Just like everyone else, he had a few drinks - or so he says.

"Normally, like any fan would. I fell over backwards in my chair drunk after the second half, I couldn’t even take notes anymore," Campbell said when asked about watching the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings. "Woke up, couldn’t read my notes. But I’m back in this morning, took some aspirin, we’re good."

Fans loved his comment.

"I respect the honesty," one person said.

"honestly just give this man coach of the year every year and a gold jacket," another fan said.

"Lions are winning the Super Bowl," another fan joked.

Next up for the Lions is a showdown with the Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Campbell will likely be watching a bit more film this week.