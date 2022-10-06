NFL World Reacts To Hilarious Jameson Williams News

Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams is leaning into the fall weather a bit too heavily on Thursday.

According to team insider Nolan Bianchi, the 21-year-old wide receiver showed up at the Lions practice facility wearing pants, a puffer jacket and a winter hat.

The weather forecast in Detroit is 78 degrees.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this hilarious news.

"I respect this because 78 is way too cold," one fan said.

"He’s wearing all the clothes to hide the fact that he’s got that dog in him," another said.

"When it’s October and you’re ready for sweater weather," another added.

Williams is still recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in the 2021 National Championship game. The No. 12 overall pick is not expected to take the field until well after the Lions' bye week in Week 6.