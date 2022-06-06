NFL World Reacts To Historic Aaron Donald Contract News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

There's little denying that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been one of the NFL's most dominant players since the day he entered the league. Now, he about to be paid like it.

On Monday, NFL insiders reported that Donald has restructured his deal to get a $40 million raise through 2024. With the new money heading his way, Donald becomes the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The move comes on the heels of comments Donald recently made about being content with retirement. He had reportedly been trying to get a contract adjustment but to no avail up to that point.

The Rams took the hint. And Donald is now set to make a cool $95 million over the next three years.

NFL fans are split between congratulating Donald, wondering who's next to exceed his new deal, and wondering if the salary cap even matters anymore:

Whether you feel Aaron Donald will give the Rams their money's worth over the next few years, it's clear that he deserved the money from how he's performed.

In the last 50 years only Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt have won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award as many times as Donald has.

He's made the Pro Bowl every year with seven All-Pro selections and a sack title to his credit.

Aaron Donald is going to be one very motivated man next season.