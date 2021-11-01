NFL World Reacts To Horrible Penalty In Cowboys vs. Vikings

There are bad penalty calls, and then there’s the penalty that was just called in the Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys game.

One of the worst roughing the passer penalty calls of the season benefited Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game.

Cowboys pass rusher Tarell Basham was called for an absurd roughing the passer penalties for his “late” hit on the Vikings quarterback.

“This is NOT roughing the passer. This is called football. Period!” Emmanuel Acho tweeted.

“We say this a lot, but THAT actually is the worst roughing the passer call I’ve ever seen in my life.”

When nearly everyone watching the game says it’s a bad call – especially when it goes against a team like the Cowboys – you know it’s a bad call.

Terrible roughing call. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 1, 2021

That is such a weak roughing the passer call. What is Basham supposed to do?! — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) November 1, 2021

These roughing the passer calls are ruining football. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) November 1, 2021

Roughing the passer includes sneezing on them apparently — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 1, 2021

Roughing the passer?!? I’m turning this game off. pic.twitter.com/VZWL8GsXNz — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) November 1, 2021

The penalty helped push the Vikings into better field position and gave them a new first down. Minnesota went on to drive down the field, making a go-ahead field goal.

The Vikings now lead the Cowboys, 16-13, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.

The game is airing on NBC.