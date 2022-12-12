NFL World Reacts To 'Huge Blow' To Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys suffered another brutal injury on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Before their come-from-behind win, right tackle Terence Steele went down with a knee injury. He had to be helped off the field which led to Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones saying that the team feared the injury was serious.

Their worst fears came to pass on Monday morning when Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan reported that Steele will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Steele has been one of the best right tackles in the NFL ever since he signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He's one of the main reasons why the Cowboys' run game has been so successful this season.

The NFL community is absolutely blown by this news since this comes right as Tyron Smith is about to return.

The Cowboys will now be forced to turn to Jason Peters or Josh Ball at right tackle.