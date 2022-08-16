NFL World Reacts To Huge Fight At Practice Tuesday

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

Players tend to have a shorter fuse during those hot days in camp. And at a joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers on Tuesday, a huge fight broke out.

One that saw New England wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson kicked off the field, along with safety Kenny Robinson.

The NFL world reacted to the practice field scuffle on social media.

"FIGHT!" tweeted PFF reporter Doug Kyed. "Panthers defense and Patriots offense are going at it for an extended period of time."

"Huge fight just broke out here. Punches thrown. Tons of players involved," said Patriots.com's Evan Lazar. "Kristian Wilkerson was tackled to the ground and it escalated from there."

"... Big scrap between the Patriots' offense and Panthers' defense after a Kristian Wilkerson catch along the sideline," tweeted NESN's Zack Cox. "Kendrick Bourne came in throwing punches. Also looked like Cole Strange was in the middle of it."

"Another fight broke out a few minutes later between Patriots center James Ferentz and Panthers DT Phil Hoskins," Cox followed-up. "They’ve both been ejected, as well."

It's getting heated out there.