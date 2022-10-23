NFL World Reacts To Ian Eagle's Elite Call Sunday

Ian Eagle had one heck of a call toward the end of the Jets-Broncos game on Sunday evening.

The Broncos were facing 4th & 3 from the Jets' 25-yard line and needed a first down to keep their drive alive. Brett Rypien threw up a pass to Courtland Sutton that would've gone for a touchdown but Sauce Gardner broke it up to secure the win.

Eagle had a call that will be heard around the world during the play:

"Courtland Sutton got lost in the sauce," Eagle said.

The Jets were able to run out the clock and get their fifth win of the season heading into next Sunday's showdown against the New England Patriots. On the other hand, the Broncos are now 2-5 as they continue to struggle on offense.

The NFL community loved this call from Eagle.

"Ian Eagle is the best commentator around. No one is better than the bird," one fan tweeted.

Here's to more legendary calls, Ian!