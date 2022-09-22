NFL World Reacts To Impressive Pete Carroll Video

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Pete Carroll showed he's still got it during practice on Thursday.

The 71-year-old head coach threw on some receiver gloves and snagged a one-handed catch in a video clip that's going viral on social media.

Take a look at the catch here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this video.

"Would be the second best WR available for Russ right now," one fan wrote.

"Here is your proof that one-handed catches are overrated," another added.

"Pete Carroll is more in shape at 71 years old than I am at 26," another said.

Carroll played safety at the College of Marin and the University of the Pacific. He tried out for the World Football League’s Honolulu Hawaiians after his collegiate career, but failed to make the cut.

Carroll has said that his failed football career pushed him into coaching.

“I’m pissed I’m not playing," he said during an interview with the Orange County Register in 2005. "To this day I’m pissed I didn’t get my brother’s size. I was a dink. Nobody was that interested in me.”

“I feel like I should be playing now,” he continued. “What really pissed me off was going to the WFL and getting cut and having the NFL go on strike and not being able to get a connection with the scabs. Just one game and I think I would have been happy. Absolutely it was a motivator for me later in life. It’s one of the biggest reasons I’ve been coaching all these years. I tell the players all the time, I wish I was doing what they were doing.”

Carroll has the Seahawks off to a 1-1 start to the 2022 NFL season.