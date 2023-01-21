NFL World Reacts To Incredible Peyton Hillis Update

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 18: Running bxack Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 18, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After being in critical condition for the past two weeks, former 1,000-yard rusher Peyton Hillis has reportedly been discharged from the hospital.

According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Hillis was able to go home after making a full recovery following an extended stay in the ICU. The ex-Browns running back sustained the injuries while saving his children from drowning.

The NFL world reacted to the incredible Hillis update on Saturday.

"Let's get this some media attention," tweeted Marvin L. James II.

"Truly amazing news!" a user said.

"Real life hero," another commented.

"This brought a tear to my eye. I'm happy to hear this. Honestly just made a good day a great one," another replied.

"I remember him as an awesome football player who literally jumped over opponents… but apparently, he's an even more awesome human being… I wish Peyton a quick and easy recovery…" a fan said.

Not a bad gift on his 37th birthday.