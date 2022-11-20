NFL World Reacts To Insane Patriots vs. Jets Finish

What a finish in Foxborough.

The Patriots picked the best time to record the first punt return for a touchdown this NFL season, as rookie Marcus Jones took one back with just 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter to win the game for New England.

The NFL world reacted to the insane game-winner at Gillette on social media.

"How does an NFL team have punt coverage that bad," asked Vanderbilt beat writer Aria Gerson.

"Jets deserved to lose that game based on the way they treated their final possession. playing for OT with more than a minute left at the 30? AYFKM," said Adam Gold.

"THIS IS WHAT MARCUS JONES DOES LETS GOOOOOO."

"Anyone thats a UH Football Fan knows this is what he does," another tweeted.

"Okay that's actually insane."

"LMAO total block in the back at the end," a fan laughed.

"J-E-T-S are last-second losers," tweeted Mike Harrington. "Amazing."

Unbelievable.