NFL World Reacts To Interesting Rams Roster Move

The Los Angeles Rams shocked the NFL world by signing former All-Pro safety Eric Weddle out of retirement Wednesday.

Weddle retired following the 2019 season after one year with LA. Now two years removed from the NFL, the Rams are bringing him back for the postseason.

They’re making this move because they are thin at the position thanks to injuries to Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp.

Reunion: The #Rams are signing S Eric Weddle to play in the playoffs, per agent @davidcanter. With the injury to Jordan Fuller, Weddle steps in. Wild. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2022

In a pinch, Los Angeles likely looked to Weddle because he has a semblance of familiarity with its system. The surprising addition of the all-decade safety certainly made waves on social media.

“I have granted him a leave of absence from the AD Advisory Board,” tweeted Utah athletic director Mark Harlan. “Seemed like a reasonable reason…..lets goooo [Eric Weddle]!”

I have granted him a leave of absence from the AD Advisory Board. Seemed like a reasonable reason…..lets goooo @weddlesbeard! https://t.co/dW7yKNAsun — Mark Harlan (@MarkHarlan_AD) January 12, 2022

“He’s baaack!” said Ravens editorial director Ryan Mink.

“2022 wildin’ already,” replied SB Nation’s Ravens account.

“A 37 year old DB who hasn’t played in two years,” commented Brian Peacock. “Wild indeed.”

A 37 year old DB who hasn’t played in two years… wild indeed https://t.co/NGa6ENZCFs — Brian Peacock (@BDPeacock) January 12, 2022

“Let’s goooooo!!!!!” said SiriusXM’s Sean O’Connell.

“I swear the Rams personnel office just has an XBOX with Madden loaded up that they use to send roster updates to the league,” joked Aaron Nagler.

I swear the Rams personnel office just has an XBOX with Madden loaded up that they use to send roster updates to the league. https://t.co/hA8IKWkYRs — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) January 12, 2022

“Explains what Jalen Ramsey was excited about late last night,” commented Demetrius Harvey. “Wow.”

Explains what Jalen Ramsey was excited about late last night. Wow. https://t.co/Q8USI3HOaw — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) January 12, 2022

The last time Weddle suited up for the Rams, he started 16 games, recording 108 tackles, four passes defensed, a tackle for loss and a QB hit in the process.

The Rams will take on the Arizona Cardinals in a wild card game Monday night.