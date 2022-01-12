The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Interesting Rams Roster Move

Los Angeles Rams v Indianapolis ColtsINDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams shocked the NFL world by signing former All-Pro safety Eric Weddle out of retirement Wednesday.

Weddle retired following the 2019 season after one year with LA. Now two years removed from the NFL, the Rams are bringing him back for the postseason.

They’re making this move because they are thin at the position thanks to injuries to Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp.

In a pinch, Los Angeles likely looked to Weddle because he has a semblance of familiarity with its system. The surprising addition of the all-decade safety certainly made waves on social media.

I have granted him a leave of absence from the AD Advisory Board,” tweeted Utah athletic director Mark Harlan. “Seemed like a reasonable reason…..lets goooo [Eric Weddle]!”

“He’s baaack!” said Ravens editorial director Ryan Mink.

“2022 wildin’ already,” replied SB Nation’s Ravens account.

“A 37 year old DB who hasn’t played in two years,” commented Brian Peacock. “Wild indeed.”

“Let’s goooooo!!!!!” said SiriusXM’s Sean O’Connell.

“I swear the Rams personnel office just has an XBOX with Madden loaded up that they use to send roster updates to the league,” joked Aaron Nagler.

“Explains what Jalen Ramsey was excited about late last night,” commented Demetrius Harvey. “Wow.”

The last time Weddle suited up for the Rams, he started 16 games, recording 108 tackles, four passes defensed, a tackle for loss and a QB hit in the process.

The Rams will take on the Arizona Cardinals in a wild card game Monday night.

