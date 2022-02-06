NFL World Reacts To J.J. Watt’s Honest Admission

Cardinals pass-rusher J.J. Watt isn’t impressed with how there’s basically no hitting in the Pro Bowl.

The game has been two-hand touch throughout the first half as no player on either side wants to make a tackle. Watt noticed that and compared the game to a walk-thru.

“I’ve seen walk-thrus more intense than this,” Watt tweeted.

I’ve seen walk-thrus more intense than this 😂#ProBowl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 6, 2022

Hitting used to be more prevalent a few years ago but due to players not wanting to risk an injury, there’s now less of it.

The NFL world has agreed with Watt on social media and wants to see actual football played.

It’s as exciting as watching paint dry https://t.co/2vM1NvcRiI — Mikie Francis (@Mikie_Lee) February 6, 2022

This is why the "Pro Bowl" needs to be changed into just pure skill challenges and different speed and weight lifting competitions. Because no one is risking an injury for a pointless game. https://t.co/vPezUyitO0 — Bama_JulioLiveRN (@IsaacGrundy) February 6, 2022

Bad when nfl players think it’s bad #ProBowl https://t.co/OlO1ZWc4pE — Nate Colian (@NathanColian) February 6, 2022

This!!!! Fix the pro bowl. This is unwatchable. NFL has to have more creativity than this!! https://t.co/5yEQ7TJiCW — Amber (@Amber74353910) February 6, 2022

My 9 year-old-son’s flag playoff game puts this to shame https://t.co/87oDCe4p4u — Joseph Barracato (@JoeBarracato) February 6, 2022

The neighborhood football games I played in middle school were more intense than this https://t.co/DKfbiRcDiA — nick (@nick_gonzzz) February 6, 2022

The first half just wrapped up as the AFC has a 28-21 lead. Justin Herbert has been the best quarterback so far with 77 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Both Kyler Murray and Kirk Cousins have one touchdown pass on the NFC side of things.

There’s going to be a lot more scoring in the second half but without any hitting, the game may still feel like a drag to some people.