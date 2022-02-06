The Spun

NFL World Reacts To J.J. Watt’s Honest Admission

J.J. Watt working out for the Cardinals.TEMPE, ARIZONA - JUNE 02: Defensive-line J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in an off-season workout at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on June 02, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cardinals pass-rusher J.J. Watt isn’t impressed with how there’s basically no hitting in the Pro Bowl.

The game has been two-hand touch throughout the first half as no player on either side wants to make a tackle. Watt noticed that and compared the game to a walk-thru.

“I’ve seen walk-thrus more intense than this,” Watt tweeted.

Hitting used to be more prevalent a few years ago but due to players not wanting to risk an injury, there’s now less of it.

The NFL world has agreed with Watt on social media and wants to see actual football played.

The first half just wrapped up as the AFC has a 28-21 lead. Justin Herbert has been the best quarterback so far with 77 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Both Kyler Murray and Kirk Cousins have one touchdown pass on the NFC side of things.

There’s going to be a lot more scoring in the second half but without any hitting, the game may still feel like a drag to some people.

