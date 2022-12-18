NFL World Reacts To J.J. Watt's Performance On Sunday
J.J. Watt is turning back the clock this Sunday.
The Cardinals defensive end has a three-sack performance going with most of the second half still left to play; looking like the three-time Defensive Player of the Year that wrecked the league a decade ago.
The NFL world reacted to Watt's impressive day thus far on Twitter.
"J.J. Watt might pick up 5 sacks today," said Pat McAfee.
"Mama, there goes that man," the Cards account tweeted.
"Hat trick for J.J. Watt," commented the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast.
"[J.J. WATT] HAS THREE SACKS IN THE FIRST HALF
"J.J. Watt is every quarterbacks biggest nightmare," a fan account said.
"If our team was better, more people would appreciate the type of season [J.J. Watt] is having," another fan tweeted.
"J.J. Watt one man wrecking crew in Denver."
"Future Hall-of-Famer J.J. Watt has already tied his career high in sacks. He's done that in the first half of this game."
There's a reason he'll be wearing a gold jacket one day.