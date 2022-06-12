NFL World Reacts To Jack Del Rio's Saturday Decision

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio of the Washington Football Team looks on during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio doesn't have his Twitter anymore.

Del Rio made the decision to delete his Twitter page on Saturday after the Commanders fined him $100,000 a few days ago for his insensitive comments earlier in the week.

He was speaking about the protests during the summer of 2020 and why those weren't being questioned like the events at the U.S. Capitol last year.

Del Rio even called that latter event "a dust-up at the Capitol" during his press conference on Wednesday.

"I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal," Del Rio said.

He then apologized for those remarks before then deleting his Twitter.

Fans and media don't seem to be surprised by this decision.

Perhaps Del Rio will learn to think before he speaks next time if this topic comes up again.