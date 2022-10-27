NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet sits on the field before the start of the Jaguars and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on September 14, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be trading one of their best players before next Wednesday's trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, some teams have shown interest in trading for Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen.

Allen has been one of the premier pass rushers in football the last few years. In seven games this season, he already has 19 total tackles (11 solo), three sacks, and two forced fumbles.

That's coming off a great 2021 campaign which saw him finish with 71 total tackles (46 solo), 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

This report led to a lot of reactions from the NFL community.

If Allen were to go to a team like the Bills, he would make their defense that much better.

We'll have to see if he gets traded before next Wednesday's deadline.