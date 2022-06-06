NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Brutal Injury News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars got some awful injury news on Monday afternoon.

Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard had to be carted off the field after being down on the field for several minutes. There's still no word on what the injury is.

Beathard is expected to be Trevor Lawrence's backup heading into the 2022 season. He was with the Jaguars last season, though he didn't get to play much since Lawrence was healthy.

Before signing with the Jaguars, he spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2017, 2018, and 2020). During that time, he had over 3,000 yards passing, 18 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

The NFL world is hoping that he's alright after seeing this scary news.

If Beathard is out for any amount of time, Jake Luton will be the next quarterback in line to be behind Lawrence.

Hopefully, this is nothing serious for Beathard.