NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Devastating Blow Today

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--DECEMBER 26: General view of a helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars got some brutal injury news on Monday afternoon.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jaguars star left tackle Cam Robinson has a torn meniscus and will have to miss their final three games.

This comes directly after they erased a 17-point deficit and took down the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon

Robinson left the game during the fourth quarter and didn't return. Prior to the injury, he had played and started in 14 games this season.

The NFL community knows that this could put a big damper on the Jaguars' playoff hopes since they're just one game behind the Tennessee Titans for first in the AFC South.

Walker Little is expected to be Robinson's replacement for the time being.

The Jaguars' next game will be against the New York Jets on Thursday night. Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.