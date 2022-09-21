NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Wednesday Injury News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to be the envy of the NFL after releasing this week's injury report.

For another week, the list of Jags injuries is completely empty:

The NFL world reacted to Wednesday's injury news (or lack thereof) out of Jacksonville.

"Cardinals can we get to this please?" one fan asked.

"I wonder if they could fix Bakhtiari," a Cheesehead tweeted.

"This is just impressive," another said.

"Again," reported ESPN radio's Brent Martineau.

The Jaguars will look to keep it that way Sunday at the Chargers.