NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts' Draft Day Admission

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 02: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks up into the stands as he walks off the field into the tunnel during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Football Team National Football League game at FedEx Field on January 2, 2022 in Landover, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce released the newest episode of their podcast - which is quickly becoming a football favorite.

This week, the Kelce brothers welcomed Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to the show. During the interview, Hurts revealed he thought he would be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I know Pittsburgh had maybe the 48th pick or 40-something," he said. "Their first pick was in the second round and I thought I was going to Pittsburgh. So when I saw PA [on the phone], I'm like, 'Oh, this is Pittsburgh.'"

The football world flocked to Twitter to react to the news. One Raiders reporter said the team was interested in Hurts, but didn't have a second-round pick.

"Hurts thought he was going to be in Pittsburgh, Minnesota or Vegas. Raiders really liked him but didn’t have any second-round picks," Vic Tafur said.

Steelers fans aren't too happy with the news.

"Pittsburgh fans punching the air right now," another fan said.

In the end, the Eagles got their man and now he's an MVP candidate.