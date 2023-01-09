NFL World Reacts To Jamaal Williams' Postgame Interview

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 25: Running back Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikingsat U.S. Bank Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Lions running back Jamaal Williams gave an all-time postgame interview following Detroit's playoff-spoiling win over the rival Packers on Sunday night.

After a 16-carry, 78-yard, two-TD performance, the NFL's leader in rushing touchdowns gave a tearful interview dedicating the win to his late great-grandfather before flipping the switch into WWE-style promo.

The NFL world reacted to Williams' one-of-one interview on Twitter.

"Protect this man at all costs," a user said.

"The journey [Jamaal] Williams goes on is wonderful," another replied.

"Absolute national treasure. Emotion to all dawg.... gotta love it," a fan commented.

"'Don’t let these tears fool you, it's all dawg around this [mug]' - Jamaal Williams tonight, and me, after watching A Star is Born (2018)," another tweeted.

"This is my new favorite player."

"That's just an incredible tonal switch at the 40 second mark," said Don Moynihan.

Amazing.