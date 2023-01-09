NFL World Reacts To Jamaal Williams' Postgame Interview
Lions running back Jamaal Williams gave an all-time postgame interview following Detroit's playoff-spoiling win over the rival Packers on Sunday night.
After a 16-carry, 78-yard, two-TD performance, the NFL's leader in rushing touchdowns gave a tearful interview dedicating the win to his late great-grandfather before flipping the switch into WWE-style promo.
The NFL world reacted to Williams' one-of-one interview on Twitter.
"Protect this man at all costs," a user said.
"The journey [Jamaal] Williams goes on is wonderful," another replied.
"Absolute national treasure. Emotion to all dawg.... gotta love it," a fan commented.
"'Don’t let these tears fool you, it's all dawg around this [mug]' - Jamaal Williams tonight, and me, after watching A Star is Born (2018)," another tweeted.
"This is my new favorite player."
"That's just an incredible tonal switch at the 40 second mark," said Don Moynihan.
Amazing.