NFL World Reacts To Ja'Marr Chase Decision News

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 17: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals during warm ups before a game against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field on October 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has avoided the injured reserve.

During a press conference on Saturday, head coach Zac Taylor revealed that Chase will not go on IR despite the news of his recent hip injury.

Chase's injury is reportedly expected to hold him out for the next 4-6 weeks — but this IR decision indicates the potential for an expedited return. If he had been placed on IR, he would be forced to miss at least the next four weeks.

Chase will not suit up for Monday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

Before this injury, Chase was off to another fantastic season. He currently leads the Bengals with 605 yards and six touchdowns.

Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will have to step up and provide some some consistent production for Joe Burrow in the absence of his favorite receiver.