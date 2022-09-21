NFL World Reacts To Jameis Winston Injury News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Jameis Winston is pretty banged up right now.

In addition to dealing with four fractures in his back, the New Orleans Saints quarterback is also dealing with an ankle injury.

He was limited in Wednesday's practice as the Saints prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

After practice, Winston said the injuries aren't a big deal.

My main goal is to find a way to get better every day, whatever it is with my body, whether it’s conceptionally, as a leader,” Winston said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "Like I’m trying to find a way to get better every single day. That doesn’t stop no matter the circumstances."

NFL fans think that the Saints should sit him for at least one week so that he can heal up a bit.

Even though the fans want him to sit, it doesn't look like they're gonna get their way.