NFL World Reacts To James Robinson Unhappy News

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 10: Runningback James Robinson #25 of the Jacksonville Jaguars on a running play during the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 37 to 19. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Former Jaguars running back James Robinson reportedly didn't care for how he was shimmied out the back door in Jacksonville.

According to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, the newly-acquired Jet didn't sound too happy that Doug Pederson blamed last week's inactivity on Robinson's "knee soreness."

With Rosenblatt adding, "he thinks they were using that as an 'excuse' to go away from using him and that knee soreness is nothing out of the ordinary."

The NFL world reacted to Robinson's comments on Wednesday.

"Start the count down for JRob's revenge game," one user replied.

"Revenge game gonna be CRAZY," another said.

"Yeah. James Robinson gonna go for 150 and 3 TD’s against the Jags on TNF."

"James Robinson on the Jaguars not using him on Sunday. Didn't sound thrilled after the game, either," commented a Jags beat reporter.

"I hope he lights us up when they play us," a Jacksonville fan laughed. "We treated him like s--- for no reason."

Robinson figures to be the feature back in Gotham with Breece Hall out. The Jets play the Jaguars Dec. 22 on Amazon's Thursday night broadcast.