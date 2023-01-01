NFL World Reacts To Jarrett Stidham's Performance Sunday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 01: Jarrett Stidham #3 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders benched Derek Carr to give journeyman Jarrett Stidham the start at quarterback today. And thus far, the results have looked good.

Through the first three quarters, the veteran quarterback has three touchdown passes and is completing 75-percent of his passes. Those three touchdown passes are already more than he's thrown in the entirety of his NFL career.

More importantly, he has the Raiders in a position to shock the world against the San Francisco 49ers - a team riding an eight-game winning streak - and potentially vaulting the Raiders back into playoff contention.

The wider NFL world is stunned by the developments and are having a hard time even figuring out what to say. Some think it's a mark against Carr.

There really wasn't anything in Jarrett Stidham's first few NFL seasons to suggest that he could have a performance like this. Outside of mop up duty against the Saints in Week 8, he hadn't even thrown a pass since 2020.

But with the way he's performing today, Stidham is not only a lock to start for the Raiders in Week 18, he could be a legitimate candidate to compete for the team's starting job next season if and when they move off Derek Carr.

Whether you think he's a starter or not, today's game is showing that he has more potential than we thought he did.

