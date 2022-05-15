NFL World Reacts To Jason Garrett's Performance Today

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys gestures before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is taking a break from coaching to try his hand at broadcasting for NBC's USFL broadcasts. Today the wider sports world started paying closer attention.

Garrett is on color commentary for today's game between the Philadelphia Stars and the Birmingham Legion. Judging by the reaction on social media, fans like what they're hearing.

The former Cowboys head coach is getting praised for having such a clear voice and being very enjoyable to listen to. At least one fan described him as having a "comfortable cadence."

It was only a month ago that Garrett was announced as an NBC broadcaster for USFL games. It certainly helps that Garrett has nearly 30 years of combined coaching and playing experience to help him.

Thus far, he's doing a pretty good job:

Jason Garrett played 15 years of professional football with seven teams in three different leagues. But he really caught on with the Dallas Cowboys during the 1990s, winning two Super Bowls as a backup to Troy Aikman.

After retiring, Garrett went into coaching and soon joined Wade Phillips' staff in Dallas in 2007. When Phillips was fired in 2010, he became interim head coach and was later kept on full-time.

Garrett was head coach of the Cowboys for the better part of 10 years, during which he went 85-67 and led them to the playoffs three times.

But Garrett was let go after the 2019 season and he spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

One can only guess when or even if Garrett will return to coaching.

With the way he's getting praised as a broadcaster though, he may have found an area where he excels.