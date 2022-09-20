NFL World Reacts To Jason Pierre-Paul Visit News
The Baltimore Ravens collapsed in the final minutes of their game against the Miami Dolphins over the weekend.
Baltimore held a 35-14 lead over the Dolphins heading into the fourth quarter. Miami stormed back, scoring 28 points in the final quarter en route to a 42-18 win.
Just a few days after the loss, the Ravens are reportedly bringing in a big name for a workout. NFL insider Jordan Scultz reported the Ravens are hosting star pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul on a visit.
Fans know the Ravens need to make a deal.
"They need pass rush in the worst way," said ESPN's Marcus Spears.
"This is the second meeting between Pierre-Paul and the Ravens. The first one was back in June and its purpose was for the Ravens to get to know JPP a bit and have him take a physical. Ravens only have 2 OLBs on their roster. They also have 2 open roster spots," said Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec.
"Lock the doors. Don’t let him leave until he signs a contract," said another fan.
Should the Ravens sign JPP?