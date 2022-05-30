NFL World Reacts To Jeff Gladney's Heartbreaking Death

The NFL world is mourning the passing of Cardinals cornerback and former Vikings first round pick Jeff Gladney Monday.

The 25-year-old's death has been confirmed by multiple sources. Including former TCU teammate and best friend Jalen Reagor.

"Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man…" the Eagles receiver tweeted. "Ain’t too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please."

News of Gladney's transition quickly spread across the football pockets of social media.

"Prayers going out to friends & family of Cardinals CB [Jeff Gladney], who has reportedly passed away at the way too young age of 25," said JPA Football.

"I’m in shock right now," commented Jacob Infante. "RIP Jeff Gladney. Extremely talented CB coming out of TCU. 25 years old is way too young to die…"

"FML.." said Eno Benjamin. "Rest In Peace, [Jeff Gladney] Praying for the entire family. Love you bro."

"Oh my god, this is awful," replied Shehan Jeyarajah. "Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney -- a former TCU star -- has passed away, according to his former teammate Jalen Reagor."

Details as to what happened are not available at this time.

Nevertheless, it's a tragic end for a young man gone way too soon.