NFL World Reacts To Jeff Saturday's Coaching Admission

Jeff Saturday isn't content with just an interim job.

The now-Colts head coach said he hopes to coach full time and plans on interviewing for the Indianapolis position in January.

Saturday hopes to become the permanent head coach, "if they'll have me."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this statement from Saturday.

"The obvious huge problem is he'd still need an OC to set up a new offense. So why not hire a HC that can also do that?" one fan asked.

"He needs to do it the right way and learn rather than skip the line," another added.

"If he wants to be considered he needs to be better at clock management! Not using time outs when they should be used," another said.

Colts owner Jim Irsay made waves around the NFL world when he hired Saturday as the team's interim head coach midway through the 2022 season. Saturday had absolutely zero college or NFL coaching experience before accepting this job.

After notching a victory in his coaching debut, Saturday and the Colts have dropped each of the last three games. The rookie head coach has four more games to prove himself as a future coaching option.